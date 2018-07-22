× One man dead after single vehicle crash with teen driver

READING TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa — A York Springs man is dead following a single vehicle accident, while a 16 year-old was driving.

Donald Webb, 55, of York Springs, died early Saturday morning in a single vehicle crash, on Carlisle Pike.

According to State Police in Gettysburg, the crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The 16 year-old driver drove off the road, and struck a utility pole, causing it to sever.

Webb, a passenger in the 1990 Chevrolet, was not wearing a seat belt.

Police say the teen was not injured in the crash and has been charged with reckless driving.