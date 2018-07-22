Remembering loved ones in Butterfly release in Dauphin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- For people in Dauphin County, Sunday was a beautiful day to remember loved ones who passed away this past year.

The Hospice of Central Pennsylvania hosted its annual butterfly release at the Five Senses Garden in Harrisburg. The event included inspirational readings, musical selections and concluded with the release of Painted Lady Butterflies. For those in attendance, it was a moment to reflect and gain some closure.

"I think it just gives a little bit of relief to know she's in a safe place, and we know she's happy. Butterflies were one of her favorite things, so this really means a lot to us." says Tiffany Williard whose family was in attendance today to remember her grandmother who passed away in March.

Hospice of Central Pennsylvania says Sunday's event is part of its overall bereavement program. They also say funds collected raised from events like these help patients pay for uncompensated care.