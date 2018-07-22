Showers and storms march on into the work week

SHOWERS CONTINUE: A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the majority of Central PA until 11PM. I would expect this to be continued. Off-and-on showers and storms continue to be the trend throughout the first few days of the work week. Morning lows near 70-degrees with highs in the low-80s dominate under mostly cloudy and overcast skies. Off-and-on showers will train right over Central PA all day Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Flash flooding will continue to be a concern throughout the week, especially along our major rivers and creeks.

We could easily see another three inches of widespread rain, with totals over five inches in spots where thunderstorms and showers train over and put down occasionally heavy downpours. The ground is already saturated with up to five inches of rain in spots over the past two days, so this is a particularly serious rain event with the flooding potential continuing. We finally see the beginning of the end by Thursday morning with highs in the mid-80s.

DRYING OUT: We finally get a dry couple of days Friday into Saturday. Highs near 90-degrees on Friday with warm southwest winds and partly cloudy skies. Saturday is a little cooler in the mid-80s.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long