Solar panels played a role in Adams County fire, officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. -- Fire officials say solar panels created a challenge for crews fighting flames at a home in Adams County tonight.

Fire crews responded to Kevin Drive in Oxford Township around 6 o'clock for reports of a fire coming from the attic.

According to the deputy chief with United Hook And Ladder Company, it only took firefighters ten minutes to put the flames out.

However, solar panels made their job more difficult and may even be to blame for the fire.

He says the fire caused minimal damage and the home should be livable with some cleaning.

The homeowner was inside at the time and got out safely.

Offcials say the exact cause is under investigation.