SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — A 2-alarm fire destroyed a storage barn early Sunday morning in Cumberland County.

Fire officials say they were dispatched to the first block of Locust Point Road around 4 a.m. for a reported structure fire.

The storage barn was fully involved when crews arrived.

State Police Fire Marshal is investigating to determine the cause, but officials say it’s not suspicious.

The barn was a total loss.