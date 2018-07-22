Voluntary recall issued on certain RITZ Crackers products

EAST HANOVER, N.J.– Mondelēz Global LLC has issued a voluntary recall of certain Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits products.

These products were sold in the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The products contain whey powder as an ingredient; the whey powder supplier has issued a recall due to the potential presence of Salmonella.

Salmonella is a microorganism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections.

There have been no complaints of illness reported to Mondelēz Global to date in connection with these products. The company is conducting this recall as a precaution, based on the ingredient supplier’s recall.

Consumers who have these food items should not eat them, and should discard any products they may have. Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171, 24-hours a day to get more information about the recall. Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

This recall is limited exclusively to the products listed in the grid below, available at retail stores nationwide. No other Mondelēz Global LLC products are included in this recall.