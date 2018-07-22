York County family’s 19th Annual Fundraiser benefiting Make-A-Wish Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOVER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- In York County, people in Dover turned out this weekend to help with a fundraiser to support the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The Starner family hosted 19th annual event to raise money for the charity. The Make-A-Wish foundation creates life-changing wishes for children battling critical illnesses. Their live auction was held Saturday at the Cedar Lake Campground Pavilion in Dover Township. After today you may think organizers take a break, but that's not the case.

Event organizer Jon Starner says, "When it's all said and done, we're going to talk about next year. The warm fuzzies are going to roll into enthusiasm and energy we're going to use for our next event."

Their goal is to raise $20,000 this year to benefit their Make-A-Wish kid, whose named Mason.