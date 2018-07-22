York County teens rally to help classmate diagnosed with aggressive heart condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHREWSBURY, York County, Pa.-- A group of high school students in York County rallied together to help one of their own this weekend.

Student council members from Susquehannock High School organized a car wash on Sunday to raise money to help their 15-year old classmate Jensen Perry.

Earlier this month, the teen developed an unexpected and aggressive heart condition. He was airlifted to Penn State Hershey Medical Center, where he remains in a ventilator.

Students at his school decided to organize several fundraisers to help his family cover medical bills and say the decision to help Jensen was easy.

"Jensen is very important to us, first of all because he's a member at our school. Second of all, he's the sweetest kid ever. Anyone who knows him would agree that he's so sweet and he's happy and just a really fun kid to be around. So we're all out here to support him through this tough time for his family," said Student Council President Juliana Wagner,

The family says Jensen is conscious.

The Susquehannock High School Student Council also recently held a spirit night at Rita's Italian Ice, raising more than $1,000.00

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Jensen and his family. To make a donation, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/jensen-perrys-warrior-fund