19-year-old woman missing after being swept away by Conewago Creek

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.--The search operation for Laura Olweiler, 19, has been called off for tonight, according to State Police.

The search will continue as soon as possible tomorrow morning once the conditions are determined to be safe.

Previously: Search and rescue crews are still looking for Laura Olweiler, the 19-year-old who was swept into the Conewago Creek at 9 p.m. last night. Investigators have asked the public to not conduct their own searches at this time.

State police said the rain has made the search efforts really difficult for investigators. They condensed their search efforts to a one mile radius, looking in the water and on land.

Olweiler and a 22-year-old relative were walking across the Conewago Creek when they were swept away due to the high current. The 22-year-old was able to hold onto a log until a neighbor rescued her.

Police have asked the public to stop doing any personal searches because of the dangerous conditions.

"The banks along the creek are eroding so it's causing soft ground so you can fall in very easily. And it's a very dangerous situation. That's why we want to have one organized search for the female at this time," Trooper Megan Frazer with Pennsylvania State Police, said.

It is still unknown as to why they two women were trying to cross the creek. The Olweiler family is asking for privacy during this difficult time.

PREVIOUSLY: DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- UPDATE (July 24, 10:35 a.m.): Police have identified the missing woman that was swept away by Conewago Creek.

Authorities are searching for Laura Olweiler.

UPDATE (July 24, 4:10 a.m.): A 19-year-old woman is missing after being swept away by Conewago Creek.

According to a police release, the incident occurred on July 23 around 8:55 p.m. as two women were attempting to walk across the creek.

However, due to the high water levels from heavy rain in the area, the women were swept into the creek and only one of them was able to get out safely.

A 19-year-old woman is still missing.

Multiple fire departments, an aerial rescue team, the PA National Guard, and multiple boats and drones will resume their search of the the area this morning.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact PSP at Harrisburg.

PREVIOUSLY: A water rescue is underway in Conewago Township, Dauphin County dispatch confirms to FOX43.

Dispatch says a woman got swept into Conewago Creek in the area of Koser Road.

