× 71-year-old Lancaster man struck by tow truck in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A 71-year-old man was struck by a tow truck Monday morning.

On July 23 around 8:05 a.m., police responded to the intersection of Columbia Avenue and North President Avenue in Lancaster Township for a report of a person struck.

Upon arrival, police found that a 71-year-old Lancaster man has been struck by a tow truck.

An investigation revealed that the man was standing on the south side of the intersection, waiting to cross to the north side.

A tow truck was stopped on North President Avenue for a red light in the left turn lane, waiting to travel east on Columbia Avenue.

The traffic signal turned green, and the pedestrian began to cross northbound in the crosswalk.

However, the tow truck, which also had a green signal, began its left hand turn and struck the pedestrian in the cross walk.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the roadway was closed for less than 30 minutes.

The driver of the tow truck was charged with a violation of the Right-of-Way of Pedestrians in Crosswalks.

Any person who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip.”