Arrest made in package theft in West York Borough

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police have made an arrest in a package theft.

Jana Kramer, 38, of York, is facing theft by unlawful taking and false ID to law enforcement charges for the incident.

On July 19, police learned that a woman, later identified as Kramer, removed a package off of a home’s porch in the 1200 block of W. King St.

The above video was disseminated among the public until she was arrested.

Kramer was taken to York County Prison where she was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.