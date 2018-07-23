× Baltimore Police investigate three homicides and three Saturday morning shootings

Baltimore, MD (WMAR) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating three shootings and three homicides that all happened over the weekend.

The first shooting happened at a little after 1:55 a.m. on Saturday when police were called to the 400 block of Saratoga Street to investigate some reported gunfire. While searching the area, officers were flagged down by a 29-year-old woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the jaw.

Paramedics transported her to an area hospital for treatment. She later told the Citywide Shooting detectives that she was shot after an argument in a nearby parking lot about a vehicle.

The second shooting happened at about 2:35 a.m. when officers were called to an area hospital to investigate reported shooting victims seeking treatment. When they arrived at the hospital they found a 29-year-old man and a 34-year-old female suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso.

The victims told detectives that they were shot during a street robbery that occurred in the 400 block of 26th Street, near the intersection of Barclay Street.

A couple hours later, around 7 a.m., police were called to the 2700 block of Rittenhouse Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. Officers located an unidentified adult male who was suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

There was a couple hour lull on Saturday, and then another shooting was reported around 3:20 p.m. Officers were called to the intersection of Catherine Street and Wilkens Avenue, and when they arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

The last Saturday shooting happened at about 4 p.m. when officers were called to the 500 block of Old Town Mall to investigate a reported shooting. When they arrived, officers found a 28-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Then on Sunday morning, only a couple of minutes after midnight, police were called to the 900 block of East 37th Street. Officers found a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to Johns Hopkins where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Homicide and Citywide Shooting detectives are looking into these incidents, so anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100 or Citywide Shooting detectives at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP to your smartphone or text a tip to 443-902-4824.