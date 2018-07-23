× Coroner: Death of Hellam Township shooting victim Chad Merrill ruled a homicide

YORK COUNTY — The York County Coroner’s Office released the autopsy results on the Lower Windsor Township man who was killed in a shooting at the Red Rose Restaurant in Hellam Township early Saturday morning.

Chad Merrill, 25, died of a single gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner ruled. The manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

A suspect, James Saylor, 23, of Lower Windsor Township, is in police custody. Witnesses said Saylor had been kicked out of the bar for yelling racial slurs at a friend of Merrill’s prior to the shooting.

Merrill was pronounced dead at York Hospital Saturday at 1:50 a.m.

Saylor was taken into custody on Saturday.