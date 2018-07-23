Flooding concerns in neighborhoods following heavy rainfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. - As the rain falls water on Sunset Drive in Derry Township, Dauphin County rushes into this neighborhood.

“To walk outside and see it up to your sidewalk," said Matt Singley, "Was really really really kind of surprising.”

The neighborhood is somewhat prone to flooding, although people living here say this is the worst it's been since Tropical Storm Lee in 2011. Singley, who lives on the block says, he'll be taking precautions as the rains falls through Thursday.

“You gotta keep your eyes on it especially after it rains because that’s when the water will start running through more," said Singley.

Keeping an eye on water levels around your home is what the Pennsylvania Emergency Management is urging everyone to do these next few days, even when there's a short break from the rain.

“Flash flood can happen with little to no warning," said Richard Flinn Jr. "You know getting a weather radio or making sure your phone is activated so you get those weather alerts is very important.”

PEMA will monitor possible flooding from heavy rains the next few days. With inches of rain saturating the ground and sitting on top of roadways not only could your car get stuck but sinkholes can open up. That's why PEMA is urging everyone to not drive over roadways covered with water.

If you're traveling the next few days you can check road conditions across the state at 511PA.com.