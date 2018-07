Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday nights in the fall aren't just for high school teams.

Last October, it was announced that Penn State will appear in its first-ever Friday night game.

The Nittany Lions, who oppose the idea of hosting a home game that specific night of the week, will travel to Illinois on September 21. It's also the program's conference opener.

Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delaney was asked about the growing Friday night schedule at Big Ten Media Days.