Heavy downpours through midweek lead to more flooding concerns throughout the region

HEAVY DOWNPOURS & FLOODING CONCERNS: A stalled pattern in place allows plentiful moisture to be drawn into the region from the south over the next few days. This helps fuel daily shower and thunderstorm chances. Monday is no exception, with a soggy start to the day. There are areas of showers and thunderstorms to dodge, with more locally heavy downpours possible throughout the morning. Temperatures are warm and stuffy, with readings in the upper 60s to lower 70s. More showers and thunderstorms are expected for many throughout the rest of the day. Locally heavy downpours continue to be a threat, with flooding concerns in place for poor drainage areas, urban areas, and smaller creeks and streams. Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Some showers and heavy thunderstorms continue through the night too. Lows fall back into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tuesday brings more of the same, with the same pattern still in place. Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout the day. Expect similar temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wednesday is more or less a repeat of Monday and Tuesday as the next cold front approaches. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible.

SOME DRYING: The cold front tries to move east to bring some relief for the end of the week. If it’s successful, Thursday brings some much needed dry time to the region. It’s warm and muggy, with temperatures in the middle 80s. Friday another weak front tries to slip through the area. There’s the potential for a few showers or thunderstorms as it passes. These systems should stall just to the east, but should the positioning change, we could be in for more rainfall on these days.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Some small shower and thunderstorm chances remain for the weekend, but overall it should be much quieter. There’s the chance for a couple thunderstorms Saturday, but there should be a decent amount of dry time. Sunday brings a slightly better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s and the mugginess continues.

Have a great Monday!