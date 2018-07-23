× Hersheypark plans to resume operations tomorrow; Knoebels will open ‘weather permitting’

DAUPHIN COUNTY — UPDATE: Hersheypark, which closed Monday due to heavy rain and flooding, plans to resume operations Tuesday, according to the park’s Twitter account.

Though, Hersheypark notes that ZooAmerica will remain closed.

“Hersheypark is slated to resume operations tomorrow, Tuesday, July 24, as scheduled at 10 :00 a.m., barring any unforseen weather changes overnight. Please note ZooAmerica will remain closed. Our team continues to watch conditions closely and will post updates here.”

Knoebels Amusement Resort, located in Elysburg, Columbia County, also announced Monday that it closed for the day.

In a Facebook post, the resort said that it will open Tuesday, “weather permitting.”

Heavy rain remains in the forecast for today, with showers appearing on radars for most of the days this week.