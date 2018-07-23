× Jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing swells to a $512 million annuity

MIDDLETOWN — The jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing has swelled to a whopping $512 annuity value or a $303.4 million cash prize — the fifth-largest jackpot in game history, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

After last Friday’s drawing, the jackpot had rolled to a $493 million annuity or a $296 million cash prize. One Pennsylvania ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Giant Food Store in Delaware County. That ticket matched the five white balls drawn — 01, 14, 30, 44, and 62 — but did not match the yellow Mega Ball.

More than 80,000 other Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions tickets won prizes in the drawing, including over 14,000 tickets purchased with the Megaplier option that won prizes multiplied by two. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

Pennsylvania has sold two jackpot-winning Mega Millions tickets since joining the game in 2010. The largest was a $91.8 million cash-value prize claimed by a Virginia man in 2015. In Pennsylvania, Mega Millions tickets are sold until 9:59 p.m. on drawing nights. A ticket costs $2.