Johnny Manziel traded to last place CFL team

MONTREAL– Johnny Football is on the move again.

As part of a five-player deal, former Cleveland Browns’ quarterback, Johnny Manziel, is on the move from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to the Montreal Alouettes.

The Alouettes are in last place, having started 1-4, and have struggled with three different quarterbacks at the helm this season.

Now, the move reunites Manziel with Alouettes’ coach Mike Sherman, who originally recruited him to Texas A&M.

Manziel, 25, has only seen action in the Canadian Football League preseason and found himself behind QB Jeremiah Masoli so far this year.

He now has a clearer path to playing time in his pursuit of a return to the NFL.