Lancaster County couple arrested after being found passed out in parking lot of Dover Turkey Hill

DOVER, York County — A Lancaster County couple was arrested in the parking lot of a Dover Turkey Hill after police say they were found passed out inside their vehicle with the engine running and two children present.

Amy Zink, 32, and Brent Heisey, 36, both of Moccasin Drive in Ephrata, were unconscious for at least an hour before authorities were notified, according to Northern York County Regional Police. Both have been charged with endangering the welfare of children, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, police say.

The incident occurred Sunday at 6:11 p.m. at a Turkey Hill on the 2800 block of Carlisle Road, police say.

According to police, an employee called authorities after one of the children in the car, a 13-year-old boy, entered the store and asked for help in waking the occupants. The employee said she first noticed the vehicle at 6:11 p.m., when it pulled into the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the employee said, one of the juveniles in the car, a 13-year-old boy, entered the store and asked where the rest room was located, because his 8-year-old sister needed to use it. A few minutes later, the boy approached the employee again and asked for help, saying the adults in the car had been passed out for more than an hour and he was unable to wake them, according to the criminal complaint.

The employee reported that she accompanied the boy to the vehicle, which was still running, opened the driver’s side door, and removed a cell phone from the man in the driver’s seat, later identified as Heisey. The employee’s actions did not wake Heisey, police say.

After unsuccessfully attempting to wake the vehicle’s adult occupants and trying to call the boy’s relatives, the Turkey Hill employee called 911.

A fire police officer who arrived at the scene first told police that he managed to wake Heisey and Zink. He told police he observed Zink stuffing white pills into the center console area of the vehicle.

The 13-year-old boy told police he, his sister, Zink, and Heisey had spent the day swimming at Pinchot Park. He said Heisey and Znk were tired, and that on the way home Heisey began having trouble keeping the vehicle on the road, so they pulled over to take a break. He told police they were in the parking lot for more than an hour before he went into the store to get help.

Zink told police she had taken Xanax and an over-the-counter painkiller that day. Police found several acetaminophen pills in the vehicle and on her lap when she exited the car, according to the criminal complaint. She later admitted that she and Heisey had snorted crushed Xanax around 1 p.m., before they left their home to go to the park.

Heisey denied snorting Xanax, police say, but admitted he does take them by mouth. Police observed that Heisey was still unsteady on his feet and needed to lean against the vehicle while he was speaking to police.

Police found a container with suspected Xanax pills inside, as well as a rolled-up piece of paper that resembled a drinking straw. The paper had green dust on it, police say.

Further charges against Heisey could be issued pending blood test results, according to the criminal complaint.