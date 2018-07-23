× Lancaster County man accused of choking woman at his home

MILLERSVILLE, Lancaster County — A 27-year-old Millersville man has been charged with strangulation and simple assault after police say he attempted to choke a woman at his residence Friday night.

Ryan P. Paraschos, of the 300 block of South Duke Street, allegedly put his hands around the woman’s throat and choked her, causing her pain. The 54-year-old victim lived at the same residence, police say.

Paraschos was taken into custody and arraigned. He is currently being held at Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post bail.