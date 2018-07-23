Left Bank Restaurant & Bar ready to reveal first renovation in 17 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK -- A York City staple is undergoing it's first renovation in 17 years. The Left Bank Restaurant & Bar located on North George Street will reveal the renovations with a ribbon cutting on Thursday.

The Left Bank has operated at 120 N. George St. for more than 20 years and are renovating the dining room, bistro, parts of the bar and the bathrooms.

The renovations are part of a plan to become a green business with a pledge to recycle and compost more. Left Bank is also making improvements to help lower sound in the restaurant.

Left Bank will also unveil their new summer menu tonight.

FOX 43's Lynda Weed visited the restaurant this morning to see the renovations ahead of their ribbon cutting.