Man charged with DUI while operating go-kart in Carlisle

CARLISLE — A man operating a go-kart Thursday night has been charged with driving under the influence, according to police.

The go-kart was stopped around 11:45 p.m. after police noticed it on Kerrs Avenue in Carlisle.

Police say the go-kart’s operator, 31-year-old Nicholas Lardieri, exhibited signs of being under the influence of alcohol. He was then taken into custody following an investigation.

Lardieri was also found to be in possession of marijuana, police add.

In addition to DUI, Lardieri is charged with driving under suspended license DUI-related, possession of a small amount of marijuana and other traffic offenses.