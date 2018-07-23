× Man facing additional charges for May crash that killed McCaskey High School student, injured another

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing additional charges after fleeing the scene of a crash that killed a McCaskey High School student in May.

Kristopher Martinez-Ramon, 23, is facing additional charges including homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless driving and racing.

On May 24, Martinez-Ramon ran a red light at Franklin and King Streets and struck a vehicle crossing the intersection.

The 16-year-old driver of the other vehicle was injured and a passenger was seriously hurt.

Martinez-Ramon was already charged with two counts of hit-and-run and driving on a suspended license, among other traffic violations.

Last week, Martinez-Ramon waived a preliminary hearing, and his case was bound over to Lancaster County Court.

Now, Martinez-Ramon is at Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail.