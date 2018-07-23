× Mechanicsburg man facing escape charges after cutting off ankle bracelet, going to local bar

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Mechanicsburg man is facing escape charges after cutting off his ankle bracelet during house arrest and going to a local bar.

Robert Farley, 48, is facing escape charges for the incident.

On June 3 around 5:15 p.m., Farley, who was sentenced by the court to electronic monitoring at his Mechanicsburg Boro home, cut off his ankle bracelet and left.

Farley was located and apprehended by police that same day at Johnny Joe’s Bar.

Farley was committed to Cumberland County Prison on a probation violation.