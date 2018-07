YORK COUNTY, Pa.– No one was injured after a house fire on Monday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., a home in the 100 block of Nashville Boulevard and Martin Road in Jackson Township caught fire.

According to officials, a failure at a breaker box in the basement caused the fire, but crews were able to contain the flames to the back of the basement.

One woman was home at the time of the fire, but made it out safely.