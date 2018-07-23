× Penn State’s Trace McSorley is a unanimous selection on the Big Ten’s preseason honors list

Penn State quarterback was the only unanimous selection among the 10 players voted onto the Big Ten Conference’s preseason honors list, the Nittany Lions announced Monday.

The preseason honors list is selected by the conference’s media members. The Big Ten Media Days are being held in Chicago this week.

A two-time captain for the Lions, McSorley is entering his final season at Penn State. He is already the school’s all-time leader in completion percentage (61.8), passing efficiency (152.9), passing touchdowns (59) and total offense (8,268 yards). He also holds single-season records for passing yards (3,614), completions (284), passing touchdowns (29), total offense (4,061), 300-yard passing games (five), 200-yard passing games (11), and touchdowns responsible for (37).

Last season, McSorley became the second player in conference history to have 25 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns in the same season, joining Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett. He is also one of just seven players in Big Ten history to record back-to-back 3,000-yard passing seasons. He was voted onto the All-Big Ten second team for the second straight season.

The Nittany Lions open the season against Appalachian State at 3:30 p.m. on September 1 in Happy Valley.