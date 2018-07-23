Police seek help in identifying armed robbery suspect in Penbrook Borough

PENBROOK BOROUGH, Dauphin County — Penbrook Borough Police are seeking help in identifying a suspect accused of robbing a 7-11 convenience store at 28th and Walnut Street early Sunday morning.

According to police, the suspect entered the store at about 1:15 a.m., carrying what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun. He allegedly stole cash and cigarettes before fleeing from the store on foot, police say.

The suspect is described as a slender black male, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing a purple mask, white jacket, white gloves, blue jeans, and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Penbrook Police at (717) 558-6900, or Dauphin County Crime Stoppers at (800) 262-3080.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information which leads to an arrest.