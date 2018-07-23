× Power outages affect thousands throughout the midstate

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– Thousands of people are without power across the region this morning.

According to the PPL Outage map, over 1000 people are without power in Dauphin County and less than 100 people are affected in Lancaster County.

Estimated repair times range anywhere from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

According to the First Energy Outage map, over 100 people are without power in Lebanon County.

There are also additional outages in York County, including at least 500 people affected in the Spring Grove area.