× Prince Street Garage repairs to start Monday, July 23 in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Remaining repairs to the upper levels of the helix exit ramp of the Prince Street Garage are scheduled to begin on Monday, July 23. The job will include inspecting and repairing the concrete work. It is expected to be completed by late fall.

“We will be completing the work that started last summer in the helix,” said Larry Cohen, CAPP, executive director of the Lancaster Parking Authority. “These repairs are vital for the ongoing longevity of this facility.”

Both monthly permit parkers and visitors can continue to use the garage during the construction period.

During the construction work, parkers on the upper four floors will be rerouted to lower level helix floors. There may be some delays when large numbers of parkers are exiting the garage.

“Both entrances and exits will remain open, so parkers will enter and exit the same way they always have,” said Cohen. “There will be changes in traffic patterns inside the garage and we will post signs to guide parkers along the way.”

Cohen said there is also summer maintenance work scheduled for a small area in the King Street Garage, and the completion of roof work in the Penn Square Garage. The total cost for the 2018 maintenance and rehabilitation work is close to $1 million.

SOURCE: Lancaster Parking Authority