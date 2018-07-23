× Saquon Barkley signs fully guaranteed 4-year, $31.2 million deal with the New York Giants

NEW YORK– It’s official.

Former Penn State RB Saquon Barkley is officially an NFL player, after agreeing to a fully guaranteed 4-year, $31.2 million deal with the New York Giants over the weekend.

According to Ian Rapaport, Barkley will receive $15 million up front as a part of his signing bonus with the deal.

The deal came just before rookies are to report to training camp.

Barkley, 21, was chosen with the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by New York.

He is coming off of a junior season at Penn State that saw him total over 1900 yards from scrimmage and 21 touchdowns.

The Giants first preseason game is set for August 9 against the Cleveland Browns, which could be the first time Barkley takes the field in an NFL uniform.