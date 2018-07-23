× Swimmer Ryan Lochte hit with 14-month suspension for receiving illegal IV infusion

Remember kids, be careful what you put on social media.

The latest lesson in the importance of Instagram discretion comes to us from Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, who has been suspended 14 months by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for receiving an intravenous infusion without a therapeutic-use exemption, according to USA Today.

How did the agency find out about the 12-time Olympic medalist’s offense?

They followed him on Instagram.

On May 24, Lochte posted a photo of himself receiving an IV infusion, the USADA said. Lochte reportedly cooperated fully with the investigation, which revealed that he had received permitted substances at an infusion clinic in a volume greater than 100 mL in a 12-hour period, but did not have the therapeutic use exemption require to receive such an infusion.

Lochte, 33, was expected to be one of the stars of this week’s National Swimming Championships in Irvine, California. He was trying to make his fifth Olympic team in 2020.

USADA prohibits IV infusions or injections in a volume greater than 100 mL within a 12-hour period unless it’s a situation that requires hospital treatment, surgical procedures, or clinical diagnostic investigations under USADA protocol, according to USA Today.

IV infusions or injections in excess of 100 mL within a 12-hour period received in any other setting require an approved therapeutic use exemption.

If an athlete receives a prohibited substance intravenously or through injection, a therapeutic use exemption is required for the substance, regardless of volume.

Lochte’s suspension is retroactive to May 24 and would end in July 2019.