× Washed-out roadway closes Old Hanover Road between Spring Grove and Hanover, police say

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, York County — A washed-out portion of the roadway has closed a section of Old Hanover Road in front of the Spring Grove Middle School, according to Southwestern Regional Police.

Old Hanover Road is closed at West Jackson Street in Spring Grove in the westbound direction, police say. In the eastbound direction — driving toward Spring Grove from Hanover — the roadway is closed at Lake Road in Jackson Township.

Motorists are encouraged to take York Road (State Road 116) when driving between the two towns, according to police. The repair work could take at least a week, police say.