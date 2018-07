× Water rescue underway in Conewago Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A water rescue is underway in Conewago Township, Dauphin County dispatch confirms to FOX43.

Dispatch says a woman got swept into Conewago Creek in the area of Koser Road.

We're walking down Hershey Road in Conewago Township where 911 dispatchers have confirmed there's a water rescue underway for a woman swept away in the Conewago Creek @fox43 pic.twitter.com/PEvZ1dpAIr — Grace Griffaton (@GraceGriffaton) July 24, 2018

