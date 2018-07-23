Waves of showers and thunderstorms keeps flooding concerns around for our area

RAIN & FLOODING THREAT CONTINUES

With no change to the pattern, moisture continues to stream up from the south. This means daily showers and thunderstorms continue. Locally heavy downpours are possible Tuesday. Afternoon breeze picks up out of the southeast 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. It is muggy and warm with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. With the ground already saturated from impressive rain we received over the weekend, flooding remains a concern. If you live in a flood prone area, be on alert for quickly rising water, and have a plan on where to head for safety. The soggy weather continues Wednesday. Once again, locally heavy downpours are expected. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Once again, additional rain may lead to minor to moderate flooding on area creeks and streams, along with poor drainage areas. Afternoon temperatures climb to the upper 70s and lower 80s. By Thursday, a frontal boundary heading east, helps to change the wet pattern. Drier air attempts to work in bringing a brief break from the wet weather. Highs are in the middle 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

The frontal system crosses the area later on Friday. With it comes a few showers and thunderstorms. Readings are in the middle 80s again. High pressure helps nudge the system far enough south to keep Saturday dry for now. Afternoon temperatures are in the lower 80s. Should the front stall close enough to the area, we could see a few isolated showers in our southern counties but we’ll keep you posted. The front does return as a warm front Sunday bringing a few showers and thunderstorms. The front stalls and keeps the threat for unsettled weather around for Monday and possibly Tuesday. Highs are in the lower 80s.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist