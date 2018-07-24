Another round of heavy showers and thunderstorms continues flooding concerns for the area Wednesday

ADDITIONAL HEAVY DOWNPOURS & FLOODING CONCERNS

With no change to the pattern, moisture continues to stream up from the south. This evening showers and a few thunderstorms threaten. Locally heavy downpours are possible too. It stays sticky and warm. Overnight lows are in the lower and middle 70s again. With the ground already saturated from impressive rain we received the past couple of days, flooding remains a high concern. If you live in a flood prone area, be on alert for quickly rising water, and have a plan on where to head for safety. Do not drive through flooded roadways. The soggy weather continues Wednesday. Once again, locally heavy downpours are expected. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible through Wednesday night. The additional rain will continue to cause minor to moderate flooding on area creeks and streams, along with poor drainage areas. Afternoon temperatures climb to the upper 70s and lower 80s. By Thursday, a frontal boundary heading east, helps to change the wet pattern. Drier air attempts to work in bringing a brief break from the wet weather. A few morning showers can’t be ruled out Thursday, however, the skies brighten up a bit by afternoon. The added sunshine pushes temperatures well into the 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

The frontal system crosses the area late Friday. With it comes a few showers and thunderstorms. Readings are in the middle 80s again. There should be plenty of dry hours over the weekend. Only a stray thunderstorm chance for Saturday, otherwise, skies are partly to mostly sunny with highs in the lower and middle 80s. There is a bit more cloud cover and a little more of a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms late in the day Sunday. Readings are in the lower and middle 80s.

NEXT WEEK

Don’t put away the umbrella just yet. Unsettled weather returns for much of the week. Temperatures are in the lower 80s Monday with showers likely. More showers and possible thunderstorms expected Tuesday. It is a tad warmer in the middle 80s. It stays muggy too.

