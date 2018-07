× Cameron Street in Harrisburg closed due to flooding

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A road is closed in Harrisburg due to flooding.

Cameron Street is closed between Herr St. and Route 22 due to flooding from heavy rain in the area.

It is one of many roads in Central Pennsylvania that is experiencing adverse conditions this morning.

FOX43’s Trenice Bishop has the latest on FOX43 Morning News and on her Twitter page here.

