Campgrounds in Perry County evacuate as floodwaters rise

DUNACANNON, PERRY COUNTY, Pa. -- Dozens of people were seen leaving 'Dunacannon Lions Club Campground' on Newport Road in Perry County this afternoon trying to beat the flood waters.

Some told FOX43 they were in a rush to get out, adding that the spot is historically known to flood.

Many leaving the area, had their trucks filled with as much as they could take along.

If anyone needs to get their camper or vehicle to higher ground, Perry County Market on Newport Road is a flood-safe area and is opening their parking lot to those who need to use it.