Elizabethtown man to serve up to 20 years in prison after arrest reveals over 100 Oxycodone pills

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Elizabethtown man will serve up to 20 years in prison for having over 100 Oxycodone pills in his possession while being arrested for a purse-snatching.

John Long, 35, was convicted last month of felony possession with intent to deliver and theft among other related counts.

Evidence was presented at trial that Long first took a woman’s purse outside Tellus 360 on July 10 before running into a taped-off crime scene on East King Street, where he was arrested.

It was then that Long was found to be in possession over over 100 Oxycodone pills.

Long was sentenced to serve between 9-20 years in prison.