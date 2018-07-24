× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (July 24, 2018)

The search continues for a 19 year old woman after being swept away by Conewago Creek last night. Rescue crews are warning the public not to search for her on their own. Expect more on the effort coming up on FOX43 News At Ten.

We have reports and footage of flooding from all over today, and with more rain in the forecast we expect even more flood concerns. Stay weather smart with the FOX43 weather team and keep alert to flood conditions in your area. Watch out for flooded roadways and poor drainage areas. We’ll tell you where how people are preparing for rising waters and when relief is in sight, coming up on FOX43 News First at Ten.