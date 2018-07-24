× Jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing reaches $522 million

MIDDLETOWN — The prize for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing has been increased to a $522 million annuity value or $308.1 million cash prize, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. It’s the fifth-highest jackpot in the game’s history.

The jackpot has been growing since May 4, when a $142 million prize was won in Ohio.

There have been two Mega Millions jackpot-winning tickets sold in Pennsylvania since the commonwealth joined the game in 2010, the Lottery says. The first was a $149 million annuity value or $86.7 million cash prize won by a Pittsburgh man on May 20, 2014, while the second was a $91.8 million annuity value or $68.8 million cash prize claimed by a Virginia man on July 21, 2015.

In Pennsylvania, Mega Millions tickets are sold until 9:59 p.m. on drawing nights. A ticket costs $2.