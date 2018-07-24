JCPenney recalls toddler shorts due to potential choking hazard

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Tuesday that JCPenney has issued a voluntary recall of more than 5,000 Okie Dokie Denim Patches toddler shorts due to a potential choking hazard.

The shorts have patches on them that can detach, posing a choking hazard to children, the USCPSC said.

The jean shorts have a rainbow and a slice of watermelon patch on the front of each pocket with tan stitching along the seams. The shorts were sold in toddler sizes 2T through 5T. The item number 324-8191 and date code 12/17 are printed on a white tag on the inside back seam of the shorts.