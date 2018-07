Maple Donuts is the latest business that will be participating in “Pay Your Age” day.

On Monday, August 6, customers will be able to pay their age for one donut.

List of Maple Donuts locations:

204 St. Charles Way, York, PA 17402

3455 East Market St, York, PA, 17402

US 30 West 970 Loucks Rd, York, PA 17404

Newberry Commons, Robinhood Dr. , Etters, PA 17319