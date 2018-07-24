Olivia’s cooks up Char-grilled Mako Shark served w Potato Poutine, & fresh julienne veggies

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Char-grilled Mako Shark served w Potato Poutine, & fresh julienne veggies.
Fresh fire grilled Mako shark served over Garlic toast & topped w a delicious citrus butter.
Served along w crisp seasoned fries topped w cheese curds and shrimp gravy.
Also includes a fresh garden blend of julienned zucchini, squash, & carrots steamed to crisp perfection.
Cilantro Lime butter:
1/2 Lb butter- room temperature
3 limes - zested & 1 life also juiced
2 tbsp fresh garlic - minced
3 tbsp fresh parsley- chopped
2 tbsp fresh cilantro- finely chopped
1 orange - zested
Pinch - salt
Place all ingredients in blender, mixer, or food processor on med for 2-3 minutes. Finish on high speed for approx 4-5 minutes until whipped and fluffy.
Cocktails:
Pineapple crush
Ciroc pineapple vodka
Pineapple juice
Fresh pineapple- finely chopped
Club soda
Fill glass w ice. Add vodka, dash of pineapple juice, and crushed pineapple. Shake vigorously. Top w club soda. Garnish w fresh pineapple wedge. Enjoy!!
Frozen strawberry shortcake
Baileys strawberries & cream
Milk
Ice
Fresh strawberries
Dash of cinnamon
Whipped cream
Fresh short cake cake garnish
Add all ingredients to blender. Mix on high until smooth. Top w whipped cream, shortcake, and fresh strawberries. Enjoy!!