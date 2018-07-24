Olivia’s cooks up Char-grilled Mako Shark served w Potato Poutine, & fresh julienne veggies

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Char-grilled Mako Shark served w Potato Poutine, & fresh julienne veggies.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fresh fire grilled Mako shark served over Garlic toast & topped w a delicious citrus butter.

Served along w crisp seasoned fries topped w cheese curds and shrimp gravy.

Also includes a fresh garden blend of julienned zucchini, squash, & carrots steamed to crisp perfection.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cilantro Lime butter:

1/2 Lb butter- room temperature

3 limes - zested & 1 life also juiced

2 tbsp fresh garlic - minced

3 tbsp fresh parsley- chopped

2 tbsp fresh cilantro- finely chopped

1 orange - zested

Pinch - salt

Place all ingredients in blender, mixer, or food processor on med for 2-3 minutes. Finish on high speed for approx 4-5 minutes until whipped and fluffy.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cocktails:

Pineapple crush

Ciroc pineapple vodka

Pineapple juice

Fresh pineapple- finely chopped

Club soda

Fill glass w ice. Add vodka, dash of pineapple juice, and crushed pineapple. Shake vigorously. Top w club soda. Garnish w fresh pineapple wedge. Enjoy!!

Frozen strawberry shortcake

Baileys strawberries & cream

Milk

Ice

Fresh strawberries

Dash of cinnamon

Whipped cream

Fresh short cake cake garnish

Add all ingredients to blender. Mix on high until smooth. Top w whipped cream, shortcake, and fresh strawberries. Enjoy!!