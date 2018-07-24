× Paul Mango joins Trump Administration

BALTIMORE — Paul Mango, the former healthcare consultant who finished second in May’s Republican gubernatorial race, is joining the Trump Administration.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced Tuesday that Mango will serve as the agency’s chief principal deputy administrator and chief of staff. CMS is housed within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Mango said on Facebook that he’s excited about the appointment, adding that he has known HHS Secretary Alex Azar and CMS Administrator Seema Verma for many years.

“It will be a privilege to join their team and to help implement the President’s agenda to strengthen healthcare,” Mango wrote, in part. “Many thanks, Pennsylvania, for all your support.”

Mango was a senior partner at McKinsey & Company, a management consulting firm, prior to his appointment.

“President Trump and Secretary Azar have laid out an ambitious agenda to strengthen the Medicare and Medicaid programs for the millions of Americans they serve. This is a big responsibility and my team will have a critical role to play to help accomplish these goals,” said Administrator Verma. “That is why I am pleased to welcome two distinguished and experienced leaders that not only have a wealth of knowledge managing complex healthcare issues, but also have hands-on experience at the local level in the practice and implementation of policy. These new additions will further strengthen our executive team and will help deliver on the promises made by the Trump Administration to better serve the American people.”