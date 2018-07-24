× PennDOT advises Central Pennsylvania motorists of closed roads, downed trees and power lines due to flooding

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) advises motorists that many state roads are closed in south central Pennsylvania because of flooding and also because of downed trees and power lines caused by storms these past three days.

Any closed roadways will reopen when conditions permit.

PennDOT warns motorists not to drive across roads covered with water because even shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water. And never drive around barricades or signs on closed roads – Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

Motorists are also advised traffic signals may not be functioning due to power outages, and to exercise caution at intersections.

Motorists are encouraged to check www.511PA.com for the latest information on closed state roadways. Motorists can check conditions on roadways by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 850 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

SOURCE: PennDOT