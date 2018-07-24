× Phillies’ fan catches home run ball with baby in other hand

PHILADELPHIA– You have to see it to believe it.

During the ninth inning of Monday night’s Philadelphia Phillies loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, one fan made a spectacular catch on a home run ball from 3B Maikel Franco.

While the catch itself was a fantastic one handed grab, the fact that the fan donning the #34 Roy Halladay jersey was able to safely hold a baby in his other arm raised the catch to an incredible skill level.

Check it out for yourself here: