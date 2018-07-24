× Police investigating shooting in Lancaster that sent one to hospital

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

On Monday, July 23 around 10:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1400 block of E. King Street in Lancaster Township for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police determined that a shooting had occurred that left one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have identified a person of interest and an investigation is ongoing.

Any person who witnessed this incident or can provide information to investigators is asked to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip.”