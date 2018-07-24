× Police searching for man who fraudulently obtained Xanax from Lancaster County pharmacy

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for man who pretended to be another person to obtain Xanax.

On Friday, July 6 around 3:50 p.m., the pictured man entered the CVS Pharmacy at the 1200 block of Millersville Pike in Lancaster Township and went to the counter.

That man pretended to be another person who had a prescription for Xanax waiting for them.

The suspect fraudulently obtained the medication, paid for it, and left the store.

Anyone that knows the man’s identity is asked to contact the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.