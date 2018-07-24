× Police seek Lancaster man accused of rape of a child, other offenses

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Manheim Towsnhip Police are seeking a 23-year-old Lancaster man accused of several felony offenses, including rape of a child.

Luis Gabriel Torres Jr., 23, of Parkside Avenue, is accused of having unwanted sexual contact with three minors known to him over a three-year period between June 2008 and March 2011, police say. He was charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault and unlawful contact with a minor after a lengthy criminal investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information on Torres’ whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401 or to submit an anonymous online tip.